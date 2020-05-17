Kedah set to welcome new chief minister to replace Mukhriz

ALOR SETAR • Malaysia's northern Kedah state is preparing to welcome a new chief minister today, with a flurry of activities seen in the state yesterday.

Opposition chief and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) assemblyman Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, 45, is expected to be sworn in by the state's sultan, to replace Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, a son of former premier Mahathir Mohamad.

The fall of the Kedah state assembly to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance followed the fall of Johor, Melaka and Perak states to PN.

These developments took place in the last two months after the toppling of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition at the federal level in late February, when Tun Dr Mahathir unexpectedly resigned on Feb 24.

With Kedah gone, PH will retain only the state assemblies of Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, while its political ally Parti Warisan Sabah continues to rule Sabah state.

PN will rule the other nine of Malaysia's 13 states.

Mr Mukhriz, 55, had continued as Kedah's Menteri Besar under PH, but with a smaller majority after PN took over at the federal level.

PH under him had 19 seats to the opposition's 17.

But, last Tuesday, two assemblymen from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) defected to PN.

Four lawmakers from Mr Mukhriz's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia also defected.

Yesterday, 23 of the 36 legislators pledged their allegiance to the formation of a new PN government when they met Kedah's ruler, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

The ruler had personally met each of the 36 elected men and women to determine who commands the confidence of the majority in the assembly.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said last Wednesday that he was present at a meeting between Sultan Sallehuddin and three PN party presidents - Tan Sri Muhyiddin of Bersatu, Umno's Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS' Abdul Hadi Awang.

"They informed the sultan that their parties agreed with the candidate that has been named in the 23 SDs (statutory declarations) to replace Mukhriz as the Kedah MB," Datuk Takiyuddin said.

The lawmakers who support the incoming PN Kedah government comprise 15 assemblymen from PAS, two from Umno-led Barisan Nasional, two former PKR members and four from Bersatu.

The ouster of Mr Mukhriz is a big blow for him because it would be his second time to lose power.

Four years ago, Mr Mukhriz, as the Kedah Menteri Besar under Umno's rule, was ousted after the party abandoned him, following a bitter fight between Dr Mahathir and then premier Najib Razak over scandal-tainted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

