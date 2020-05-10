Kedah expected to come under PN coalition

PETALING JAYA • The gloves are off for Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is preparing to strike back following hostile moves from the Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad camp during the past week.

Kedah, which is still governed by Pakatan Harapan (PH), is in Tan Sri Muhyiddin's cross hairs, and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir could be out as the state's Menteri Besar by the middle of this week.

The new Menteri Besar is likely to be Mr Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, the Jeneri assemblyman from Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

Mr Sanusi, who cut his political teeth as political secretary to the late PAS Kedah Menteri Besar Azizan Abdul Razak, is expected to make the requisite courtesy call on the Sultan of Kedah in the next few days.

The incoming state government led by Mr Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance will comprise 15 assemblymen from PAS, four from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, two from Umno and another two lawmakers from Parti Keadilan Rakyat. With a total of 23 assemblymen, PN will have a solid 10-man majority in the 36-seat state assembly.

Mr Mukhriz's government would have collapsed much earlier had he not appealed to Senior Minister Azmin Ali for help to hold on to Kedah, sources said, adding that Datuk Seri Azmin then asked PAS and Umno to maintain the status quo and give Mr Mukhriz a chance.

PAS sources said Mr Mukhriz had even offered them state executive councillor posts, but PAS was not interested.

Those who cooperated with Mr Mukhriz think he has not appreciated what they did and that he took them for granted.

This will be the second time Mr Mukhriz has had to make a premature exit from the top job in the state. He was Menteri Besar for barely three years from 2013 to 2016 before he was sacked by then Prime Minister Najib Razak. Back then, Mr Mukhriz's troubles began because his father, Dr Mahathir, had fallen out with Najib.

It is ironic that the script and even some of the actors have not changed much from then to now - Dr Mahathir is trying to topple Mr Muhyiddin, and Mr Mukhriz is once again the sacrificial lamb.

The move to give the top job to PAS will be good optics for PN, sending a signal that the coalition believes in power sharing.

It is said that Mr Muhyiddin had adopted a hands-off policy on Kedah even though Mr Mukhriz's PH state government no longer commanded the majority. Mr Muhyiddin, the Bersatu president, was then still hopeful about a reconciliation with his party chairman, Dr Mahathir, and had left the Kedah government alone as a goodwill gesture.

But everything changed earlier last week, after Dr Mahathir submitted a motion for a vote of no confidence against Mr Muhyiddin's premiership.

It was a declaration of war, and it pushed Mr Muhyiddin to take the bull by the horns by moving against Mr Mukhriz.

