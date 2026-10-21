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K9 units to be deployed at Malaysia’s KLIA from Oct 26

The K9 units will be stationed at check-in areas to facilitate the early detection of prohibited items and potential security threats associated with targeted flights.

PETALING JAYA - K9 units will be deployed at strategic locations at the KL International Airport (KLIA) from next week as part of measures to strengthen airport security, Malaysia Airports said on Oct 21.

It said the deployment will cover the departure and arrival halls and baggage sorting areas.

“This layered security approach aims to strengthen coverage across passenger-facing and back-of-house areas, complementing existing security arrangements,” Malaysia Airports said in a statement on Oct 21.

It added that the K9 units will be stationed at check-in areas to facilitate the early detection of prohibited items and potential security threats associated with targeted flights.

“Additionally, they will be deployed at the Customs inspection area to assist in detecting prohibited items, drugs and smuggled goods.

“Designated rest areas have also been identified at these locations, with handlers to attend to the K9 units between patrols,” it said.

Malaysia Airports also said KLIA will coordinate with the relevant agencies on operational procedures, including drawing up standard operating procedures, designated access arrangements for K9 units and handlers, as well as appropriate support facilities within the terminals.

“A pilot phase will assess the effectiveness of the selected locations and identify any adjustments to passenger flows and deployment schedules.

“The commencement of K9 operations inside the terminals is scheduled for Monday, Oct 26,” it said.

According to Malaysia Airports, the deployment is part of measures to enhance the detection of prohibited items and reinforce deterrence in high-traffic public areas and restricted zones.

Its managing director Mohd Izani Ghani said the deployment will complement existing security arrangements and reinforce KLIA’s efforts to protect passengers, visitors and airport personnel.

“This collaboration also allows our Aviation Security (Avsec) personnel to remain focused on their core responsibility of safeguarding airport users and facilities.

“We will continue to support the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency, the police, Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the K9 units in ensuring that KLIA remains a safe, comfortable and clean airport for everyone,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK