Junta releases scores of political prisoners in wake of Asean decision

YANGON • Myanmar's military government has freed scores of political prisoners from the notorious Insein Prison, including Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's party spokesman as well as famous comedian Zarganar, local media reported.

Minutes after military ruler Min Aung Hlaing's speech on Monday, state television announced that more than 5,600 people arrested or wanted over their roles in anti-coup protests would be freed in an amnesty on humanitarian grounds.

The release was described by activists as a ploy by the ruling military to try to rebuild its international reputation after Asean took the rare step of excluding the junta chief from its summit.

United Nations Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews on Twitter welcomed the release but said it was "outrageous" that they were detained in the first place. "The junta is releasing political prisoners in Myanmar not because of a change of heart, but because of pressure," he said.

The junta has released prisoners several times since the Feb 1 coup.

Asean decided to invite a non-political representative to its Oct 26 to 28 summit, in an unprecedented snub to the military leaders behind the coup against Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

"They came to me today and said they will take me home, that's all," Mr Monywa Aung Shin, a spokesman for Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, told the Democratic Voice of Burma on his way home from prison on Monday.

He was arrested on Feb 1 and had spent eight months in prison.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed detainees reunited with weeping family members. Other images showed a succession of buses leaving the rear entrance of the jail, with passengers leaning from windows and waving at crowds gathered outside.

More political prisoners, including parliamentarians and journalists, were freed on Monday in other towns, including Mandalay, Lashio, Meiktila and Myeik.

But 11 out of 38 people released from Meiktila prison in central Myanmar were arrested again, said the Democratic Voice of Burma.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, which ended a decade of tentative democracy and economic reform.

REUTERS