Junta pledges to work with Asean on Myanmar peace plan

NAYPYITAW • Myanmar's military rulers pledged yesterday to cooperate "as much as possible" with a peace plan agreed with Asean, despite sternly rebuking the regional bloc for excluding the country's top commander from a summit this week.

In an announcement in state media yesterday, the junta said that it upholds the principle of peaceful coexistence with other countries and would cooperate with Asean in following a five-point "consensus" agreed in April, a plan backed by the West and China.

Asean foreign ministers decided on Oct 15 to sideline Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the Feb 1 Myanmar coup, over his failure to implement that plan, which includes ending hostilities, initiating dialogue, allowing humanitarian support and granting a special envoy full access in the country.

The junta struck back late last Friday, accusing Asean of departing from its principles on consensus and non-interference.

It refused to agree to send a politically neutral Myanmar representative instead of Gen Min Aung Hlaing.

Asean chair Brunei has not responded to Myanmar's rejection.

A spokesman for Thailand's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Saturday, citing the sensitivity of the matter, while Indonesia's Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said Asean's consensus on who would represent Myanmar at the summit was the "common guide for all Asean members".

The exclusion is an unprecedented snub from a grouping long criticised for being tardy and ineffective in dealing with member governments accused of atrocities.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed in a post-coup crackdown in Myanmar, with thousands more detained and many tortured or beaten, according to the United Nations, citing activists.

The junta is accused of using excessive military force against civilian populations.

It has insisted that many of those killed or detained were "terrorists" determined to destabilise the country.

The junta chief last week said that opposition forces were prolonging the unrest.

Asean's special envoy, Mr Erywan Yusof of Brunei, had sought a meeting with ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, but the military government said that was impossible because she was detained and charged with crimes.

The junta warned Mr Erywan not to engage with opposition forces that it has outlawed, including the shadow National Unity Government, an alliance of pro-democracy and armed ethnic groups, said Japanese broadcaster NHK, citing an unpublished report.

A Myanmar military spokes-man and Mr Erywan's office did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment yesterday on the reported warning.

In yesterday's announcement, Myanmar's rulers first reaffirmed their own five-point plan for restoring democracy, which they announced after the coup.

The military insists that it is the legitimate authority in Myanmar and that its takeover was not a coup, but a necessary and lawful intervention against a threat to sovereignty posed by Ms Suu Kyi's party, which it said won a fraudulent election last year.

REUTERS