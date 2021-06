The parallel government challenging the legitimacy of Myanmar's junta said it has lost faith in Asean's efforts to put a stop to the crisis in the country.

This comes as two Asean envoys met military ruler Min Aung Hlaing, and as reports streamed in of more clashes between the junta's forces, civilians and ethnic army groups. Analysts have called for the bloc to engage more with stakeholders and to adopt sterner measures to deal with the crisis.