Junta 'extremely disappointed' over decision to exclude its leader

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN • Myanmar's junta said yesterday it was "extremely disappointed" with Asean's decision to exclude its leader Min Aung Hlaing from an upcoming summit, amid concerns from the regional grouping over his military government's commitment to solving a deadly political stalemate.

"Myanmar is extremely disappointed and strongly objected (to) the outcomes of the emergency foreign ministers meeting, as the discussions and decision on Myanmar's representation issue was done without consensus and was against the objectives of Asean," the Myanmar Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, a spokesman for Myanmar's military government blamed "foreign intervention" for the rare exclusion of its junta leader from the Asean leaders' summit.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told the BBC Burmese news service that the United States and representatives of the European Union had pressured the other leaders of 10-member Asean to exclude the military leader from the Oct 26-28 summit.

"The foreign interventions can also be seen here," he said. "Before, we learnt that some envoys from some countries met US foreign affairs (officials) and received pressure from the EU."

He added that the exclusion undermines Asean's policy of consensus and non-interference in the internal affairs of member states, and that Myanmar would not withdraw from Asean.

South-east Asian countries will invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to the regional summit this month, delivering an unprecedented snub to the junta leader, who led a coup against the country's elected civilian government in February.

Asean's decision, taken by foreign ministers at an emergency meeting on Friday night, marks a rare bold step for the consensus-driven bloc, which has traditionally favoured a policy of engagement and non-interference.

Brunei, current chair of Asean, said in a statement: "As there had been insufficient progress... as well as concerns over Myanmar's commitment, in particular on establishing constructive dialogue among all concerned parties, some Asean member states recommended that Asean give space to Myanmar to restore its internal affairs and return to normalcy."

Brunei did not mention Senior General Min Aung Hlaing or name who would be invited in his stead, but said some member states had received requests from Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), formed by opponents of the junta, to attend the summit.

Singapore, in a statement, urged Myanmar to cooperate with Asean's envoy, Brunei's Second Foreign Affairs Minister Erywan Yusof.

Mr Erywan has delayed a long-planned visit to the country in recent weeks and has asked to meet all parties in Myanmar, including deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained in the coup.

Junta spokesman Zaw said last week that Mr Erywan would be welcome in Myanmar, but would not be allowed to meet Ms Suu Kyi because she has been charged with crimes.

Malaysia's foreign minister said it would be up to the Myanmar junta to decide on an alternative representative to the summit.

CONCERNS OVER COMMITMENT As there had been insufficient progress... as well as concerns over Myanmar's commitment, in particular on establishing constructive dialogue among all concerned parties, some Asean member states recommended that Asean give space to Myanmar to restore its internal affairs and return to normalcy. BRUNEI, current chair of Asean, in a statement.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a tweet after Friday's meeting that her country had proposed that Myanmar "should not be represented at the political level" at the summit until it restores "its democracy through an inclusive process".

NUG human rights minister Aung Myo Min praised the exclusion as "a very strong action".

The junta - officially known as the State Administration Council - has promised to hold elections and lift a state of emergency by August 2023.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS