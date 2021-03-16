Junta extends martial law in Myanmar in wake of bloody clashes

YANGON • Myanmar's junta yesterday extended "full martial law" to additional areas in Yangon following a weekend of nationwide protests that left at least 50 people dead in the wake of a brutal crackdown by security forces.

Coup leaders first imposed the measure in two townships late on Sunday after the Chinese Embassy asked the authorities to guarantee the safety of Chinese investments and citizens they said were attacked earlier in the day. The orders were later expanded to four more townships in Yangon.

State broadcaster MRTV announced that more than 2,000 protesters blocked roads at the weekend to prevent firefighters from putting out fires at several factories in industrial zones.

The martial law order includes the locations where the factories are sited and other townships where violent protests were taking place.

It gives the head of the military's local command power "to ensure safety, the rule of law and peace more effectively" by trying offenders in a military court, where they could face much more severe penalties, including death.

Myanmar security forces fired on pro-democracy demonstrators yesterday, killing six people, media reports and witnesses said. Supporters of detained democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi marched again, including in the second-largest city of Mandalay and the central towns of Myingyan and Aunglan, where police opened fire, witnesses and the media reported.

"One girl got shot in the head and a boy got shot in the face," an 18-year-old protester in Myingyan told Reuters by telephone.

"I am now hiding."

The protesters took to the streets in defiance of the authorities' escalating use of violence, with dozens killed on Sunday in the bloodiest day since the Feb 1 coup.

Japan, which has long competed for influence in Myanmar with China, said it was monitoring the situation and was considering how to respond in terms of economic cooperation.

The worst of Sunday's bloodshed came in the Yangon suburb of Hlaingthaya, where security forces killed at least 37 protesters after arson attacks on Chinese-financed factories, said a doctor in the area.

Sixteen people were killed in other places, rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said, as well as one policeman. The latest deaths bring the toll from the protests to about 140, based on a tally by the AAPP and the latest reports.

Meanwhile, a Myanmar court was unable to hold a virtual hearing yesterday for Ms Suu Kyi because of Internet problems, and the hearing has been adjourned until March 24, the head of her legal team said.

She faces at least four charges: possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching telecommunications laws and intent to cause public unrest.

The military authorities have also accused her of accepting illegal payments of US$600,000 (S$806,600) in cash and a large quantity of gold - allegations her lawyer says are groundless.

