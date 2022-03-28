Junta chief vows to 'annihilate' coup opponents

NAYPYITAW • Myanmar's junta will "annihilate" coup opponents, army chief Min Aung Hlaing said yesterday as the military staged a show of force on the anniversary of its bloodiest crackdown so far on democracy protests.

The South-east Asian country has been in chaos since a putsch in February last year, with more than 1,700 people killed in crackdowns on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Anti-coup People's Defence Force fighters clash regularly with junta troops, while fighting has also flared in border areas with more established ethnic rebel groups.

Presiding over the annual Armed Forces Day parade that showcased tanks, truck-mounted missiles, artillery and troops on horseback, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing told some 8,000 assembled security personnel that the army will not let up.

The military will "no longer negotiate... and (will) annihilate until the end" groups fighting to overturn its rule, he said ahead of the procession in the capital Naypyitaw.

Jets flew overhead trailing the yellow, red and green of the national flag, while the state media showed women lining the streets leading to the parade ground to give flowers and place garlands on the marching soldiers.

Meanwhile, the shadow government of the ousted administration, the National Unity Government (NUG), said yesterday that Myanmar people will rip out the military and its fascism root and stem.

"Together with the souls of our lost heroes, we will fight to the bitter end," an NUG spokesman said in a statement.

Anti-coup protesters came out on the streets in Myanmar yesterday carrying signs saying "uproot the fascist military". They also called on social media for a national "power strike" demonstration yesterday evening.

Armed Forces Day commemorates the start of local resistance to the Japanese occupation during World War II, and usually features a military parade attended by foreign officers and diplomats.

Last year, as Gen Min Aung Hlaing inspected the parade, troops brutalised those protesting against the coup that had ousted Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's government.