Myanmar

Junta chief takes on PM role

  • Published
    35 min ago

Myanmar's junta chief was yesterday named prime minister as the military declared itself the country's caretaker government. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing vowed to lift Myanmar's state of emergency by August 2023.

