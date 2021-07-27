Junior govt docs stage walkout in Malaysia

Hundreds of public sector junior doctors across Malaysia risked arrest and disciplinary action yesterday to stage a brief walkout as they demanded permanent jobs from the government.

The Hartal Doktor Kontrak (HDK) movement saw junior contract doctors clad in black walking out on their posts at several hospitals and health facilities nationwide at 11am, holding placards to demand better employment terms.

The group had, a month ago, threatened to organise a strike involving thousands of contract doctors, most of them stationed at Covid-19 treatment centres.

However, some aborted the plan yesterday due to the heavy police presence and threats of arrests at some hospitals.

The protest comes one day after Malaysia recorded an all-time high of 17,045 daily infections on Sunday. Public gatherings are banned under a national lockdown to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

The doctors resumed their duties after the brief walkouts to ensure no disruption to patient care.

A large majority of junior doctors who joined the public health system after 2016 hold contract positions. There are more than 20,000 contract doctors in Malaysia - just below half of the total number of doctors serving with the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The contract doctors take home lower salaries than their equally experienced peers with permanent jobs, have limited postgraduate pathways to pursue specialisation, and miss out on a slew of other benefits enjoyed by civil servants.

Despite a pay increment earlier this year, contract doctors with at least two years of experience earn up to 30 per cent less than what their seniors did when they were at the same stage of their careers.

HDK - a loose coalition of contract doctors - said the walkout resulted from "five years of fake promises".

Contract doctors have been demanding permanent employment and better terms since the contract system was introduced in 2016, but to no avail.

There have been reports in recent days of 10 contract doctors quitting a public hospital in Klang, citing burnout. The Klang Hospital - sited in a large suburb of the country's most populous state Selangor - is one of the country's most stretched public health facilities due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Selangor Health Department director Dr Sha'ari Ngadiman revealed last week that 163 government doctors in the state had quit since January.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin appeared to make a concession days before the threatened strike when he announced last Friday that all contract healthcare workers will get a two-year contract extension as well as paid study leave to enable them to pursue postgraduate specialisation.

But HDK called Mr Muhyiddin's announcement "half-baked" and demanded permanent employment. The walkout took place despite threats of disciplinary action from MOH.

Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Sunday urged contract doctors not to take part in the strike, warning of its impact on the lives of patients and also the careers of the doctors.

Police chief Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said on the same day that cops will monitor the strike for any violation of Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile Dang Wangi district police said it would investigate yesterday's protest at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.