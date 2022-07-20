Jump in number of Malaysians getting jabs as Omicron fears rise

PETALING JAYA • There has been a 51 per cent increase in the number of people being vaccinated over the past week in Malaysia, compared with the week before, as new Omicron sub-variants create fears of another Covid-19 wave.

Figures from ProtectHealth show vaccinations went up from 38,822 during the week of June 27 to July 3 to 50,774 during the week of July 4 to 10, a 31 per cent increase. For July 11 to 17, there was a 51 per cent increase from the previous week to 76,433.

As infections and hospitalisations rise, health experts are calling for Malaysians, especially those aged over 60 as well as the medically vulnerable, to get their second booster shot. This is because the Omicron sub-variants are highly contagious and can bypass immunity from a past infection or vaccination.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday said second booster shots will be available to those aged 50 to 59 without chronic diseases. Previously, a second booster was only for those aged 60 and above with comorbidities and those travelling overseas.

Public health expert Moy Foong Ming of Universiti Malaya said the Omicron sub-variant BA.5 could evade antibody responses in people with previous Covid-19 infections and those who had been fully vaccinated and boosted.

Reinfections may be inevitable but boosters will help provide protection against severe symptoms, hospitalisation and even death.

"Even though the BA.5 does not seem to cause more severe symptoms compared with BA.1 and BA.2, the elderly and vulnerable groups will likely experience severe symptoms," Professor Moy said.

She cautioned that if the total caseload increases tremendously, even with a low percentage hospitalised, it will be a huge burden on the healthcare system.

"We don't want to lose precious lives if it can be prevented," she said.

For those below 60, it may not be necessary to take the second booster yet.

"If this group of individuals had received their third dose, they should be well protected from severe symptoms," said Prof Moy. "When new vaccines are able to bring a stronger immune response against all new variants, then a second booster may be offered to all."

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK