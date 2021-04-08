Jumanji, Men In Black to headline theme and water park in Thailand

BANGKOK • Sony Pictures Entertainment is developing the Columbia Pictures studio name and films into a theme and water park in Thailand, just in time for a post-Covid-19 tourism rebound.

The company is working with attractions developer Amazon Falls to create the Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse, rebranding and expanding an existing Amazon Falls water park. Additions will include characters from films ranging from Ghostbusters to Hotel Transylvania.

Rides and attractions at the 5.7ha park being developed in Bangsaray, about 90 minutes from Bangkok, will begin to open in phases from October, Sony said on Tuesday.

The licensing partnership is a low-risk way for the Tokyo-based Sony Corp to exploit popular characters from its library of movies and TV shows, which includes mega hits such as Jumanji and Men In Black.

It will work to create the park's attractions, but the project will be funded by Amazon Falls, said Mr Jeffrey Godsick, an executive vice-president at Sony Pictures.

The October opening will let the company take part in an expected surge in tourism as pandemic-related travel restrictions let up.

"As soon as people in a country feel comfortable enough and safe enough to go out to the movies or theme parks or any kind of entertainment experience, they are hungry to do so," said Mr Godsick.

Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse will feature attractions such as the Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs Swallow Falls River Adventure and water-coaster rides based on Men In Black.

Thailand, which counts tourism among its most important industries, is shortening the mandatory isolation period for foreigners.

BLOOMBERG