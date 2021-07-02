Joy and scepticism as Myanmar frees over 2,000

YANGON • Myanmar freed more than 2,000 detainees, among them journalists and others who the ruling military said had been held on incitement charges for taking part in protests, local media reported.

The release on Wednesday was described by activists as a ploy by the junta to divert attention from an ongoing security crackdown.

The army has been under pressure from Western countries and Myanmar's neighbours to release thousands of people detained during protests since it ousted the elected government of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1.

Many of the military's opponents have been held, some convicted, under laws that criminalise comments that could cause fear or spread false news and is punishable by up to three years in jail.

Ms Suu Kyi is on trial for a similar offence, among others, and remains in detention.

Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said most of those freed had been charged with incitement for joining protests. "They took part in protests but not in leading roles. They didn't participate in violent acts," he told the Irrawaddy news site.

Videos posted on social media showed a stream of mostly young detainees pouring off buses from Yangon's colonial-era Insein prison, smiling, waving and embracing family members who wept as they arrived.

Others showed a succession of buses leaving the rear entrance of the jail, with passengers leaning from windows and waving at small crowds that gathered outside.

The military has struggled to impose order since it took power, with daily protests nationwide and paralysing strikes.

Ethnic insurgencies that beset Myanmar for decades have flared anew and civilians angered by a wave of arrests have taken up arms against security forces.

The news portal Myanmar Now said its reporter Kay Zon Nway was freed after 124 days, having been charged with incitement.

"Like many other political detainees, she was unfairly arrested. She has suffered a lot in prison. But today, I'm glad to see her again in great spirits," said Mr Swe Win, Myanmar Now's editor-in-chief.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a non-profit based in Thailand, said the mass release was engineered to give the impression the military's sweeping crackdown had eased.

"Today's events intend to make it seem like there has been a relaxation in the oppression. This is not the case," it said in a statement.

More than 5,200 people are being held, according to AAPP. It also says 883 people have been killed - a figure challenged by the military.

Mr Salai Za Uk Ling of the Chin Human Rights Organisation, a group from Chin state, a centre of opposition against the coup, said the release was "quite meaningless" and intended to appease the international community.

He said people were still being arrested daily in Chin.

"We will face this same problem until they stop the unlawful arrests," he added. "People will not feel safe in their homes."

Separately, Myanmar's military authorities, who have been criticised for detaining journalists, threatened to take legal action against foreign news organisations that describe them as a junta and their seizure of power in February as a coup d'etat.

Many foreign publications have used the terms to describe the army-led State Administration Council and Ms Suu Kyi's ousting.

The military-controlled Ministry of Information published the warning in its Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

"Some foreign news agencies were warned not to further apply the usage of military council/military junta/junta for the government in the future and not to quote and exaggerate the false news," the statement said.

"Action will be taken against them under the existing laws if they apply wrong usage, quote and exaggerate fake news and disseminate false information."

The military government has consistently said it took power in accordance with the Constitution, alleging fraud in elections swept by Ms Suu Kyi's party last November.

