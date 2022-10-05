Journalist who was critical of govt gunned down in Philippines

MANILA - A Philippine radio broadcaster has been shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said on Tuesday, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country. The nation is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and most of the killers go unpunished.

Mr Percival Mabasa, 63, was driving to work at DWBL radio station on Monday night when he was gunned down by two assailants on a motorcycle at the gate of a residential compound in the Las Pinas area of Manila, Las Pinas police chief Colonel Jaime Santos told news channel Teleradyo.

"He was dedicated to his work and this is possibly the angle for his murder," Col Santos said.

Mr Mabasa, known locally as Mr Percy Lapid, was an outspoken critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte as well as policies and officials in the government of his successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Mr Mabasa has been critical of "red-tagging" - accusing someone of being a communist sympathiser - plus online gambling operations and misinformation around martial law, said the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

The press advocacy group described the killing in the capital as "brazen" and said it showed "journalism remains a dangerous profession in the country".

Mr Mabasa is the second journalist to be killed since Mr Marcos took power on June 30. It followed the fatal stabbing of radio journalist Rey Blanco in central Philippines.

The acting Metro Manila police chief, Brigadier-General Jonnel Estomo, said a special task group will investigate Mr Mabasa's death.