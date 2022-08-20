Jokowi urges Tesla to build electric vehicles in Indonesia

JAKARTA • Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged Tesla to make its electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries in the country.

Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, told Bloomberg on Thursday that Indonesia wants a "huge ecosystem of electric cars", rather than to simply draw on its natural resources to make batteries. He also said Jakarta was considering imposing a tax on nickel exports this year to boost revenue.

Indonesia wants to add more value locally to increase state revenues and provide more job opportunities, Mr Widodo said. "That's what we want also with bauxite, copper, tin, crude palm oil and other. We are not being closed, we are being open."

Officials have previously said this could come as soon as the third quarter.

Mr Widodo and senior government officials met Tesla's founder Elon Musk in May, during which they said they had asked him to consider the South-east Asian country as a car manufacturing hub, on top of making batteries.

Indonesia's investment ministry did not respond to questions regarding progress on the potential deal with Tesla.

Mr Luhut Pandjaitan, a senior minister overseeing talks with Tesla, earlier this month told media the US firm has struck deals worth about US$5 billion (S$6.95 billion) to buy nickel products from nickel processing companies operating out of Indonesia's Morowali in Sulawesi.

The nickel materials will be used in Tesla's lithium batteries.

Mr Luhut said his ministry was still negotiating with Tesla, but Mr Musk was "busy with domestic matters, regarding Twitter".

Social media company Twitter and Mr Musk are suing each other over Mr Musk's attempt to walk away from his deal to acquire Twitter for US$44 billion.

During their May meeting, Mr Widodo invited Mr Musk to visit Indonesia in November, when the country will host a leaders' summit for the Group of 20 major economies.

Companies that have invested or have announced planned investments in EV manufacturing in Indonesia include Japan's Toyota Motor and Mitsubishi Motors and South Korea's Hyundai Motor.

SGMW Motor Indonesia, part of a joint venture of SAIC Motor, General Motors and Wuling Motors, has an EV assembly factory in the resource-rich country.

Indonesia is home to almost a quarter of global nickel reserves, and the metal is one of its major exports along with coal and palm oil.

Refining nickel can create up to US$35 billion of added value, Mr Widodo said late last year.

A tax may curb revenue from overseas sales in the short term, however, and it is also likely to push up global prices that have risen around a third since the end of 2020.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG