Jokowi urges police restraint after protesters' deaths

JAKARTA • Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday called for police restraint and promised an investigation into the deaths of two students who were killed while taking part in protests that have become the country's biggest in decades.

The protests against new laws began on Monday and have turned violent in places, with more than 300 hurt in Jakarta alone, prompting calls from Amnesty International to investigate what it called "massive" aggression by the police, who fired tear gas and used water cannon.

The demonstrators' anger is focused on a revised law that activists say will hobble Indonesia's anti-corruption agency, and on plans to outlaw extramarital sex and penalise insulting the President's honour.

The two dead university students, both men, were part of a rally on Thursday in Kendari on the island of Sulawesi. One died the same day, and the other, yesterday.

Police gave the cause of one of the deaths as bullet wounds.

Another student was critically ill with head injuries after a protest in Jakarta on Tuesday, officials and the university said on Wednesday.

More rallies took place in the capital yesterday, but on a smaller scale, and no clashes were reported.

Police chief Tito Karnavian said at least 200 people had been arrested since the protests began.

Mr Joko said on Thursday that he was considering revoking the new anti-corruption law. He said yesterday that he had ordered an investigation into the two deaths, telling reporters in Jakarta: "I told the national police chief that his personnel should not act repressively."

Mr Tito has said officers were barred from using firearms or sharp weapons to contain the protests.

Mr Joko is due to be sworn in for a second term on Oct 20 after winning a national election. Chief Security Minister Wiranto has said the protests were hijacked by a group aiming to disrupt Parliament and Mr Joko's inauguration.

