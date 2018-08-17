Jokowi touts infrastructure projects as key to unite nation

Indonesian President Joko Widodo touted his showpiece infrastructure projects as an essential effort to unite the nation, in his address to Parliament yesterday ahead of Indonesia's Independence Day today.

He also set a higher but not overly ambitious growth target of 5.3 per cent for Indonesia's economy next year, which analysts said took into account global trade woes and his administration's measures to defend the rupiah and maintain stability.

Mr Joko is seeking a second term in elections next April, and will face former rival Prabowo Subianto.

