Jokowi to visit China, Japan and South Korea next week

BEIJING • Indonesian President Joko Widodo is slated for a three-nation trip to Asia's largest economies next week, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said yesterday.

His three-day trip - starting on Tuesday - will begin in Beijing, where Mr Widodo will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the latter's invitation.

Mr Widodo will then visit Tokyo for a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In Seoul, he will be received by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

"The three countries are Indonesia's strategic partners in the economic sector," Ms Retno said in a media statement.

"The focus of the upcoming meetings is to strengthen economic cooperation, especially in trade and investment."

In Beijing, Mr Widodo will become the first state leader to be received by Mr Xi since the Covid-19 pandemic began, apart from the Beijing Winter Olympics when several heads of state also visited the Chinese capital, Ms Retno said.

"China is Indonesia's biggest trading partner with the value of mutual trades amounting to US$110 billion (S$153 billion) in 2021. China is also our third-largest investor, with a total investment of US$3.2 billion last year," she added.

