Jokowi to narrow current account deficit through tourism, biodiesel

President Joko Widodo has pledged to tackle Indonesia's widening current account deficit, which is expected to reach about US$25 billion (S$34 billion) this year, by chasing tourism dollars and increasing the use of local biodiesel to help reduce overall fuel imports, a statement posted on the Cabinet Secretary website shows.

Besides a net cash outflow and a dumping of bonds and stocks, a current account deficit is also affected by trade deficits, when the country's import of goods and services exceed exports.

The President, who is also known as Jokowi, met Indonesian tycoons yesterday to discuss global economic uncertainties that are affecting the emerging markets, including Indonesia. He also shared with them some of the government's strategies in dealing with these risks.

Mr Joko said there are tremendous uncertainties in the world economy.

"People were concerned about (the impact from) the China-United States trade war, and now we have one more, the crisis in Turkey. We don't know what could be the next trigger to bring about even more uncertainties for the global economy," Mr Joko was quoted as saying in the statement which was released after the meeting.

Turkey's financial crisis has created jitters among global investors, leading them to move their investments away from emerging markets, including Indonesia which saw net US$3.8 billion pulled out of bonds and stocks this year, according to Bloomberg figures.

After recording a surplus for three years in a row, Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$1.02 billion in the first half of this year, official figures show. The widening current account deficit has seen the rupiah fall more than 7 per cent this year against the US dollar.

This has prompted Bank Indonesia - the central bank - to raise interest rates more than three times this year, pushing up the cost of housing loans as well as affecting consumer purchasing power.

The impact, analysts say, could hurt Mr Joko's popularity ahead of next year's presidential election, where he is seeking re-election.

Mr Joko blamed long-time problems that he said were not seriously addressed by previous governments for the current account deficit, and cited the lack of a push to use biodiesel as an example.

Indonesia is the world's largest palm oil producer. It has issued a regulation to expand the use of 20 per cent palm oil-based blended biodiesel to all sectors. This will take effect on Saturday.

The government has also said it will raise the required biodiesel content to 30 per cent next year in the transportation sector, a year earlier than initially planned.

Such a move could save the state coffers as much as US$11 billion in oil imports, Mr Joko said.

The statement also underlined Indonesia's increased focus on developing the tourism sector, with the government optimistic of achieving this year's target of attracting 17 million foreign visitors, up from 14 million last year.

"Thailand could get 34 million foreign visitors. Why can't we achieve at least the same? I think (going forward) we can do it," Mr Joko said.

Indonesia boasts a wide range of natural scenery but a lack of infrastructure spending has impeded the growth of tourism.

As part of that infrastructure push, Mr Joko wants to build 10 new Balis and attract more affluent travellers from China, which is on track to become the biggest tourist market for Indonesia.

Recent drives in upgrading smaller airports located close to tourist attractions have helped Indonesia to be well-positioned to achieve its ambitious target to get 17 million foreign visitors this year and 20 million next year.