Jokowi to meet Trump in US in March, says minister

Indonesian President Joko Widodo plans to travel to the United States next month to meet President Donald Trump, as South-east Asia's largest economy is boosting efforts to attract foreign investment, a senior minister said.

Details of the planned bilateral meeting - which may happen after the US-Asean summit scheduled to take place in Las Vegas next month - will be disclosed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry in one to two weeks' time, Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan told a media briefing yesterday.

Topics the two leaders would discuss include Indonesia's plan to move its capital to East Kalimantan - a project which could see American investment and assistance - and overall investment opportunities in Indonesia.

A government source told The Straits Times last December about Mr Joko's planned visit, and added that Indonesia would offer projects such as hydropower plants in North Kalimantan to the US.

The planned meeting comes as some US congressmen are seeing China's recently increasing investments in Indonesia as a sign that Jakarta is shifting closer to Beijing.

Mr Luhut returned earlier this month from Washington, where he met Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Mr Kushner told him Mr Trump likes the idea of Indonesia moving its capital, with a commitment to creating a green city where only electric vehicles will be allowed on the roads, said Mr Luhut.

Mr Luhut also met Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka during his trip to the US.

"We talked about Indonesia's plan to move the capital and Jared said he wanted the Jokowi-Trump meeting to discuss details on this moving capital project," Mr Luhut said.

Mr Joko is popularly known as Jokowi at home.

Other topics that would be discussed bilaterally with Mr Trump include the possibility of the US International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) taking part in a sovereign wealth fund that Indonesia plans to set up.

Foreign investors would be invited to put their money into the fund, which would invest in various projects in Indonesia.

IDFC is an independent agency of the US government that provides financing for private development projects.

Mr Luhut said anyone is welcome to participate in this sovereign wealth fund. He added that Indonesia expects others to be interested in participating, and these include: GIC, which manages Singapore's reserves; the Japan Bank for International Cooperation; the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; and New York-based investment management company BlackRock.

The sovereign wealth fund would be managed professionally and independently by fund managers, and potential projects they could invest in include the planned development of Indonesia's new administrative capital and toll roads across Indonesia, Mr Luhut said.

He did not say whether Mr Joko will discuss the US' revoking of Indonesia's status as a developing country, which would imply higher tariffs on goods from Indonesia as compared with exported goods from developing countries.

The US Trade Representative Office on Feb 10 revoked special preferences for Indonesia and other developing countries in the World Trade Organisation (WTO), meaning that the US recognises Indonesia as a developed country, The Jakarta Post reported.

This means that Indonesia will no longer be eligible to receive Special Differential Treatment from the WTO's Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, it added.