Jokowi to lead the way when Indonesia starts vaccinations

President Joko Widodo announced yesterday that he will be the first recipient of a Covid-19 vaccine in Indonesia and vaccinations will be available free to all citizens.

"I want to emphasise once again that I will become the first one to be vaccinated. This is to build trust and certainty among the public that the vaccines are safe," said Mr Joko, popularly known as Jokowi.

In an address from the presidential palace that was live-streamed on YouTube, Mr Joko, 59, also said that after receiving suggestions and recalculating state finances, he decided that the vaccines will be free for Indonesians.

"I've ordered the Finance Minister to prioritise (the vaccination programme) and reallocate (the state budget) to provide free vaccines so there's no reason that the people can't access them."

An online survey by the Health Ministry found that only about one-third of Indonesians hoping to be vaccinated are willing to pay for the shots. The poll, involving more than 115,000 participants across the archipelago, was carried out along with the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation from Sept 19 to 30, with support from Unicef and the World Health Organisation.

Around 65 per cent of the survey's participants were keen to get the shots once the vaccines are made available to the public, while 27 per cent were hesitant and almost 8 per cent rejected it.

Only 35 per cent of those wanting to get the shots were willing to pay for them, while 38 per cent would not want to pay and the rest were undecided.

Indonesia, which has the world's fourth-largest population - at about 270 million - received the first batch of a Covid-19 vaccine, totalling 1.2 million doses, from China's Sinovac Biotech on Dec 6.

It hopes to begin inoculating its working population aged 18 to 59, who are considered most mobile because of their occupations.

It has targeted 246 million doses to cover 107 million people, or 67 per cent of the target group, representing nearly 40 per cent of its total population.

Sinovac and Novavax are set to help deliver 155.5 million doses.

Indonesia is in talks with other vaccine makers, such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Covax, to source for the rest.

A roll-out date will be set after its drug monitoring agency BPOM gives emergency use authorisation, which is likely early next year.

Under its current plan, Indonesians working on the front line in the battle against the pandemic, such as healthcare workers, police and military personnel, are set to get the shots first.

This strategy is in contrast with that of other countries, which have begun providing the vaccines to the elderly and vulnerable first. Britain, for example, began its vaccination programme with a 91-year-old woman last week.

Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto had earlier said that the elderly, people with existing health issues and pregnant women are not being put on Indonesia's priority list because the country does not have the data to guarantee the vaccine's safety for them.

The Sinovac shots were tested on people aged between 18 and 59.

Indonesia has recorded 636,154 Covid-19 cases and 19,248 deaths as at yesterday, the worst on both counts in South-east Asia.