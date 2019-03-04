Jokowi tipped to win in E. Java despite changing dynamics

East Java was where the fabled battle of Surabaya - a turning point in the fight for Indonesia's independence - took place in 1945.

Today, the province which has 30.9 million voters is a key battleground for President Joko Widodo as he seeks a second term in office at the April 17 polls.

A recent survey shows it remains a stronghold for Mr Joko, who will be hoping that his popularity there will spill over to West Java - the largest electorate with 32.5 million voters - where his rival Prabowo Subianto shone during the 2014 presidential race.

Both men are rival candidates again this year and all eyes will be on whether Mr Prabowo, a former general, can prise East Java away from Mr Joko, while retaining his grip on West Java.

On the surface, the ground appears sweet for Mr Joko, 57, whose running mate is prominent ulama Ma'ruf Amin, 75.

A December survey by Surabaya Survey Centre (SSC) supports that view, with 56 per cent of respondents picking the President - best known as Jokowi - over Mr Prabowo, 67, and his running mate Sandiaga Uno, 49, who scored 32 per cent.

Mr Joko's electability in East Java could be due to his decision to run with Dr Ma'ruf, who was the supreme leader of Indonesia's largest Muslim organisation Nadhlatul Ulama (NU), which was founded in East Java in the 1920s and has around 90 million followers now. This is even as Dr Ma'ruf's contribution to Mr Joko's re-election campaign remains questionable elsewhere.

The Straits Times spoke to some of the President's loyal supporters during a visit to the provincial capital Surabaya last week.

Among them was chilli vendor Binti Cholifah, who said her family was a beneficiary of initiatives introduced by Mr Joko.

IN TOUCH WITH HIS BASE Bang Sandi represents millennials, not because he's young but because he offers programmes we are familiar with. MR ANDI SETIAWAN, a recent graduate, on the Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno team.

NO POLITICAL EARTHQUAKES There won't be a major surprise in East Java. As long as there are no major political incidents, such as a smear campaign, Jokowi will win here. SSC DIRECTOR MOCHTAR W. OETOMO, on the Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin team.

The 44-year-old mother of three cited examples including better school and healthcare facilities, as well as the mega toll road connecting East Java and other parts of Java island - a key prong of the President's infrastructure push since he was first elected.

The candidates are now focused on winning over the undecided, which the SSC said made up about 12 per cent of the votes in East Java. At the national level, it is between 10 per cent and 25 per cent.

Despite Mr Joko's popularity in East Java, a growing dissatisfaction has also emerged, particularly with the rising costs of living and low job creation - issues which are mirrored in many other areas across the country.

About East Java

East Java, spanning nearly 48,000 sq m, is the largest province on Indonesia's main island of Java. Besides areas on Java's mainland, it also covers a chain of islands in the Java Sea, including Madura, and the Indian Ocean, such as Sempu and Nusa Barung. With a population of around 40 million people, most of whom are Javanese, Maduranese, Osingnese and Chinese, East Java is the second-most densely populated province after West Java. It used to be the centre of the Majapahit Empire, whose areas covered today's Indonesia and some neighbouring nations, including Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam. The Hindu empire reached its golden era in the 14th century and was taken over by the rising Islamic forces that built Java's first Islamic sultanate of Demak. Today, around 95 per cent of the province's population are Muslims, while the rest are Christians, Buddhist and Hindu. East Java's bustling provincial capital Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city after Jakarta, was a main maritime gateway into the Majapahit Empire. It was also among the earliest port cities in South-east Asia and one of the top trading posts in the Dutch East Indies. Linda Yulisman

Job creation, for instance, is a crucial issue in East Java where more than 840,000 people, out of a population of around 40 million, were unemployed last year.

This has led to growing frustration among voters like Mr Andi Setiawan, who graduated recently from Airlangga University.

The 24-year old is switching sides and will be picking the Prabowo-Sandiaga pair because their youth-centric programmes appeal to him. He also admitted that Mr Sandiaga, a young, self-made billionaire, was a pull factor.

"Bang Sandi represents millennials, not because he's young but because he offers programmes we are familiar with," said Mr Andi, referring to Mr Sandiaga's trademark push for entrepreneurship.

It is such bread-and-butter concerns that the Prabowo-Sandiaga camp is trying to address in a bid to lure voters, particularly millennials and housewives.

Mr Sandiaga, it seems, is a key factor that may change the game in the two-way ticket race, said some observers. His appeal to voters in East Java is likely to give a boost to Mr Prabowo's polling numbers.

Among the supporters who showed up to greet Mr Sandiaga when he visited Surabaya on Feb 16, were about 1,000 doctors, who held a dialogue with him about the state of healthcare in the country.

Thousands of young people also mobbed an entrepreneurship summit he attended during that trip - a stark contrast to how he was recently rejected by residents of Bali, which has a strong Jokowi base.

In East Java, the rivals are also competing for the endorsement of local religious leaders and the conservative Muslim communities.

In its latest survey, the SSC shows that the Jokowi-Ma'ruf camp perform better in the western parts of the province, including in places such as Blitar, Ngawi and Kediri, where voters have traditionally leaned toward nationalist parties.

The Prabowo-Sandiaga team is expected to do well in Madura, home to more conservative Muslims, said the centre.

Madura Island, where Mr Joko had lost to Mr Prabowo in the 2014 election, now has around three million voters, or around 10 per cent of the total votes across East Java.

Mr Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, a spokesman of the Prabowo-Sandi campaign team, acknowledged that the camp is actively courting traditional groups and institutions in East Java, such as Islamic boarding schools, in order to raise their national electability to about 65 per cent of the votes.

"Our survey reveals that the number of undecided voters remains very high at around 20 to 25 per cent," he told The Straits Times.

Mr Joko, for now, has the backing of the National Cleric and Santri Network, initiated by his former social affairs minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa, who is now East Java Governor. Ms Khofifah is also head of the women's wing at NU, which has more than 30 million members.

Despite the changing dynamics in the campaign, the SSC estimates that Mr Joko remains the favourite to win the race.

"There won't be a major surprise in East Java," said SSC director Mochtar W. Oetomo.

"As long as there are no major political incidents, such as a smear campaign, Jokowi will win here."

