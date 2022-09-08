Jokowi tells provinces to counter rising inflation

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday he had ordered provincial governments to use their budgets to rein in transport costs and counter the inflationary impact of last week's fuel price hike on South-east Asia's biggest economy.

Under pressure to control a swelling energy subsidy budget, Mr Widodo hiked subsidised fuel prices by 30 per cent last Saturday, sparking protests across the nation of 270 million people.

"The calculation by my ministers was (inflation will) rise by 1.8 percentage points. But that's if we do nothing. I don't want to do nothing, we have to intervene," said Mr Widodo, referring to the knock-on inflationary impact of fuel prices.

"Regional (governments) must take action like during the (pandemic)," he said, adding that local leaders had been told to use their budget to cover higher transportation costs, especially for distribution of basic foods such as eggs.

Indonesia's August inflation rate was 4.69 per cent, already near a seven-year high and above the central bank's target for a third straight month due to rising food prices.

On Wednesday, the Transport Ministry announced that minimum fares for app-based motorbike taxi services will be hiked by up to 13.33 per cent per km starting from Saturday to account for the fuel price hike. The ministry would also raise the minimum base fares for the first 4km of travel by between 13 per cent and 31 per cent, depending on the area of service.

A ministry official said the fare changes applied only to transport services and not deliveries.

Mr Widodo, who is popularly known as Jokowi, called on the public to unite to weather the energy and food crises that have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which he said would continue to affect global supplies for a while yet.

The President made no mention of the protests that have flared up since his announcement.

His ministers have sought to ease tensions by emphasising that money is being pumped into state welfare programmes to soften the blow from rising inflation.

Thousands of people joined the protests across Indonesia on Tuesday against the fuel price hike, but analysts say Mr Widodo is well placed to weather the storm due to strong political backing.

On Wednesday, a small rally took place outside the Bogor presidential palace, while in Aceh province on Sumatra island, police fired tear gas to disperse protesters.

