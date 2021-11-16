Jokowi seen expanding Indonesia's role on global stage

JAKARTA • Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, after scoring key commitments during his recent overseas trip, appears to be seeking to expand the country's role in international affairs as it prepares to assume leadership positions in strategic multilateral forums in the coming years.

Next month, Indonesia will begin its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20), during which it will host 150 meetings across the country, ending with an international summit in Bali next year.

The country is also making preparations to serve as chair of Asean in 2023.

Mr Widodo has long been criticised for delegating most of the diplomatic work to his ministers and focusing predominantly on domestic issues. But his attendance at a recent string of high-profile global events has contradicted that impression.

"There was something that I felt was different from previous summits. There were so many requests for bilateral meetings from other countries who were present," Mr Widodo said in a speech last Thursday.

"I was approached by leaders, both when I was standing and when I was sitting, and they were from big countries."

On the sidelines of the G-20 summit and the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference, Mr Widodo met leaders from the United States, Australia, France, Turkey, India and Britain, among other countries.

He said Indonesia had the opportunity to use its strategic position as G-20 president, as well as Asean chair the following year, to advance its national interests.

"Indonesia is a big country with a big history, and we really want to use this once again to influence world policies in any way," Mr Widodo said, lamenting that despite its stature, the country was underestimated by its own people.

At the G-20 summit in Rome last month, Mr Widodo symbolically accepted the presidency of the group and said that in the role, Indonesia would encourage joint efforts for global economic recovery under the theme of "recover together, recover stronger".

After the G-20 meeting, Mr Widodo attended COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, where he said Indonesia was committed to mitigating climate change through forestry and land use and making the sector a net carbon sink by 2030.

But that commitment came under question after the country appeared to backtrack from a pledge it had signed at the summit to end deforestation by 2030, when Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said Indonesia's development agenda "should not be stopped for the sake of reducing carbon emissions or deforestation".

The ministry later said it would implement a policy of "sustainable forest management", which included minimising - not stopping - deforestation and forest fires.

To round out his trip, Mr Widodo visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose diplomatic and financial connections with Indonesia have grown during his administration.

Indonesia has secured US$44.6 billion (S$60.3 billion) in investment commitments from UAE businesses.

Lowy Institute South-east Asia Programme director Ben Bland said that during President Widodo's seven years in office, he had become more assured on the international stage and had cemented his status as the most dynamic leader to have emerged in South-east Asia in the last decade.

Mr Bland noted that Mr Widodo appeared to be using the growing international interest in Indonesia to support his agenda at home.

"He still remains focused on leveraging the growing external interest in Indonesia to support his core economic development objectives," Mr Bland said.

"That was clear from the domestic messaging around Indonesia's signing of the zero-deforestation pledge at COP26, which was designed to reassure Indonesians that Mr Widodo still puts large-scale development above all else."

Padjadjaran University's Dr Teuku Rezasyah agreed that the President's domestic agenda was among his highest priorities, noting that Mr Widodo had chosen to travel internationally only after seeing that the domestic Covid-19 situation was under control.

He said Mr Widodo, who is popularly known as Jokowi at home, would leave a strong legacy if he managed to deliver on his international promises and priorities.

"This momentum must be maintained through domestic stability and through optimising regional and global bilateral cooperation, lest what he says contradicts domestic practice," he said.

JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK