Jokowi seeks global talent to help develop human resources

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has called on global talent to help develop the country's human resources, which is at the top of his to-do list for his second term in office.

Mr Joko outlined the key priorities for his administration in the next five years in his inaugural speech after he was sworn in yesterday.

"We will build hardworking, dynamic, skilful human resources who master science and technology," he told lawmakers, regional senators and foreign guests at the Parliament building in Jakarta.

"We'll invite global talents to work with us."

He also outlined some ways to achieve the goal and these included more government spending, closer collaboration between government and industry, and adopting technology nationwide.

In a throwback to the aims of his first term, Mr Joko also made clear that he would press ahead to improve connectivity within the sprawling archipelago, which comprises more than 17,000 islands.

He spoke of linking up present infrastructure such as airports to economic centres and tourism destinations, saying this would create employment.

The 58-year-old President also broached the possibility of new legislation to achieve his aims. He said there could be two new laws aimed at streamlining regulations, one related to job creation and the other, empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises.

"Each law will serve as an omnibus law - one that revises several laws, and even dozens of laws, at once," he said.

Mr Joko also pledged to stamp out troublesome bureaucracy so as to attract foreign direct investments which were crucial to revive the country's economic growth.

In closing his speech, the President vowed to transform South-east Asia's largest economy from one that is heavily reliant on natural resources to one based on manufacturing and services.

He said this would drive prosperity for the people.

Mr Joko won the April presidential election comfortably with 55.5 per cent of the vote and is now backed by a stronger coalition in Parliament.

Many analysts believe he is on course to attain his goals on the economy, infrastructure and education as well as in the security arena.

"Strong support from the Parliament and political parties that have visibly approached him to get a share in the government gives him a greater space to take progressive steps, as his policies will obtain support from lawmakers and meet only little resistance," political analyst Sirojudin Abbas told The Straits Times.