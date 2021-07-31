Jokowi says Indonesian people screaming for end to virus lockdowns

JAKARTA • Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday said the country still cannot resort to a full lockdown even as it tops the world's daily number of coronavirus deaths.

"As I visited the villages and the cities, so many people are screaming for a reopening - this is only a semi-lockdown, not a full lockdown," he said in an address to small entrepreneurs.

"I also stress, a lockdown won't necessarily end the problem."

The President, popularly known as Jokowi, has resisted calls for stricter curbs. The country is home to more than 70 million informal workers, who are most vulnerable to any movement limitations.

The pandemic has already dragged nearly three million Indonesians below the poverty line.

The government is relying instead on its mass vaccination campaign, with a target of inoculating 70 per cent of the population by the year end in a bid to reach herd immunity. About 7 per cent of people have been fully vaccinated so far, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.

Indonesia has started to loosen virus restrictions in some parts of Java and Bali islands amid the falling number of infections and deaths in those areas. The number of active cases in the capital Jakarta has dropped to the least since mid-June.

Across the country, the highly transmissible Delta variant is spreading rapidly, with Central and East Java provinces bearing the brunt of fatalities. The current measures are in place until Aug 2.

The country reported 1,759 deaths from Covid-19 yesterday, with 41,168 new cases confirmed.

