Jokowi orders crackdown on culprits behind fires

Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited several hot spots in Riau province yesterday, including in Pelalawan regency, which was among the worst affected by uncontrolled fires that have been raging in parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan. He also ordered a crackdown against those responsible for the forest fires.

Smoke haze carried by prevailing winds has shrouded Singapore and parts of Malaysia. More than 200 flights in parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan have either been cancelled or delayed in the past three days.

Malaysia yesterday shut 636 schools in Sarawak, Selangor, Putrajaya and Negeri Sembilan, affecting more than 400,000 students.