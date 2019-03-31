Joko, Prabowo tackle key issues in live debate

With just over two weeks before Indonesia goes to the polls, President Joko Widodo and his rival Prabowo Subianto went on live television yesterday to showcase how they would govern South-east Asia's biggest economy.

Mr Joko pitched governmental reforms as a key plank of his presidency, while Mr Prabowo grappled with the President over the armed forces and its budget. Both men displayed more readiness to lock horns over issues. But they also showed similarities in matters such as enhancing the use of information technology and in their foreign policy outlook.

