Johor's chicken and egg supply to stabilise within 14 days, says state official

YONG PENG, JOHOR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The supply of chicken and eggs in Johor is expected to recover within the next two weeks, with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations ending, said a Malaysian state official on Friday (June 3).

Johor's investment, trade and consumer affairs committee chairman Lee Ting Han said the supply of goods was sufficient despite reports of low supply experienced in rural areas due to the high demand during the festive season.

"We expect the demand for chicken and eggs to decline within the next two weeks and the supply will return to normal.

"This is also supported by the Federal Government's intervention in providing a subsidy of 60 sen (S$0.19) per kg of chicken and 5 sen per egg given to breeders since Feb 5, besides the chicken export ban from Wednesday," he told reporters after a working visit to an egg farm in the town of Yong Peng, Batu Pahat on Friday.

He affirmed that the export of chicken would be suspended until prices and supply stabilise.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced in May that chicken exports would be halted starting June 1 to safeguard domestic supply and prices.

"Johor is one of the biggest suppliers of chicken in the country, and in Yong Peng alone, we have more than 100 chicken farms," he said of the town in Malaysia's southernmost state.

Mr Lee said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has been conducting daily checks to ensure the supply of chicken in Johor remains sufficient.

"As of today, we have received 42 complaints on the increase in prices and supply of chicken and they have been investigated for action to be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

"A total of 121 cases were recorded under the Act involving RM 101,300 in compounds," he added.

Mr Lee, who is also a member of the Johor State Legislative Assembly representing said that inspections will be beefed up with enforcement personnel deployed at locations including wet markets, farmers' markets and supermarkets.

In April, Johor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry director Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro said 18 poultry traders and suppliers were issued with fines for selling chicken at prices more expensive than the government-set ceiling price of RM8.90.