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Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government was aware of concerns surrounding data centre investments.

ISKANDAR PUTERI – The state government will not sacrifice the people’s well-being for the sake of attracting investments, said Johor Mentri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the state government was aware of concerns surrounding data centre investments, particularly those involving water and electricity supply, as well as environmental sustainability.

“Our stand is very clear. The state government will never sacrifice the well-being of the people to attract investments to Johor.

“Investments cannot be accepted without proper controls. Water and energy security, as well as environmental sustainability, are matters that cannot be compromised,” he said in his winding-up speech at the Johor state assembly sitting.

Onn Hafiz said the state government had established the Johor Data Centre Development Coordination Committee in April 2024, a year before the establishment of the Data Centre Task Force at the federal level.

“The committee conducts thorough assessments of water and electricity requirements, green technology and infrastructure capacity in collaboration with technical agencies such as the Johor Water Regulatory Body, Ranhill SAJ, Johor Special Water and Tenaga Nasional.

“This means that only applications that meet the technical assessment requirements will be approved before being submitted for planning permission,” he said.

Onn Hafiz also reiterated that the water supply approved for the 19 data centres currently operating in Johor accounted for only about 1.05% of the state’s treated water production.

Meanwhile, he also called on the federal government to expedite the launch of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) master plan, which was previously scheduled to be launched in March 2026 .

“The JS-SEZ master plan document was completed as early as March this year, and we are now nearing the end of November.

“As such, the state government urges that its launch not be delayed any further.

“In an increasingly competitive global economic landscape, we do not want these delays to cause Johor to lose momentum and miss out on investment opportunities,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK