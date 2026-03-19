Johor transport body to monitor 33 accident ‘black spots’ during festive Hari Raya period

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Enforcement will be on traffic offences such as speeding, cutting queues and using phones while driving.

JOHOR BAHRU - About 33 accident-prone black spots statewide in Johor will be monitored in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive period.

Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Zulkarnain Yasin said the operation, which runs from March 16 to 29, is aimed at reducing road accidents and fatalities during the busy travel period.

“300 JPJ personnel are deployed throughout the operation to strengthen enforcement and assist road users,” he said.

“For this operation, the focus will be on traffic offences such as speeding, failing to obey traffic signals, not wearing seat belts or helmets, cutting queues and using mobile phones while driving,” he told reporters when inspecting road safety operations at the Skudai toll plaza on March 18.

Mr Zulkarnain added that enforcement personnel would be equipped with body-worn cameras to ensure more effective monitoring and enforcement during the operation.

“We have also assigned 15 officers to conduct undercover checks on buses departing from stations statewide.

“So far, the operation uncovered 17 offences, including three cases of drivers exceeding four hours of continuous driving, five cases of failing to maintain logbooks, two cases of using mobile phones while driving, one case of persistently occupying the right lane and six other miscellaneous violations,” he said.

Mr Zulkarnain reported that between March 16 and 18, enforcement teams inspected 29,692 vehicles statewide, with action taken against 2,510 vehicles.

Motorcycles topped the list with 984 cases, followed by cars with 941 cases and 530 cases involving goods vehicles.

“Within two hours on Wednesday, starting at 4.30pm, we already detected a total of 80 offences.

“These included 12 cases related to insurance violations, 12 cases involving expired motor vehicle licences, eight cases of drivers without a Competent Driving Licence and two cases without a Goods Driving Licence, ” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK