Johor toxic spill has not affected Singapore air, water

The Singapore authorities said yesterday that they did not detect any anomalies in the Republic's air and water quality following the dumping of toxic chemicals into a river in Pasir Gudang that has alarmed many Malaysians.

The waters of Sungai Kim Kim flow into the Strait of Johor north of Pulau Ubin.

Seawater quality within the vicinity of Pulau Ubin was also within normal levels yesterday, said a joint statement issued by four Singapore agencies.

More than 2,700 people, including hundreds of students, in south-east Johor fell sick after inhaling noxious fumes from the spill.

Seven people were still in critical condition, slightly lower than the 12 which was recorded earlier.

Meanwhile, at ground zero, residents were told to stay indoors, with some shops and eateries lamenting the lack of walk-in customers.

A victim, 16-year old student Farra Hafiqa Md Izamkhir, said she fainted after inhaling a foul smell on Monday.

"When you live in Pasir Gudang, you are used to all the smells from the factories here. But that day, the smell was different. It was like bad cooking oil," she said.

The toxic chemicals were believed to have been dumped into Sungai Kim Kim after being transported from an illegal tyre recycling factory.

Both Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Ismail visited Johor yesterday to show their concern.

Tun Dr Mahathir said there was no need to declare a state of emergency or evacuate residents as things were under control.

