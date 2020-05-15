Johor to set up investment firm in Singapore

ISKANDAR PUTERI • The Johor state government is planning to set up an investment company in Singapore soon in an effort to boost bilateral ties with its neighbour across the Causeway.

Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad yesterday said the main function of the Johor Investment Company (Jico) is to improve and ease trade between the southern Malaysian state and Singapore.

"We have brought forward our intention in setting up Jico in Singapore to Wisma Putra, the International Trade and Industry Ministry and to the Malaysian high commissioner there.

"Jico will be headed by state civil servants, and this would be a good opportunity for them to gain experience working within an international area," he told reporters after the opening of the Johor state assembly.

On the state government's plan to review and strengthen the Singapore-Johor-Indonesia (Sijori) growth triangle, Datuk Hasni said he has already informed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who he said supported the idea.

"We will be having our first discussion on the matter after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which would involve representatives from these two countries," he added.

Sijori was launched in December 1989 and is a tripartite agreement between Singapore, Johor state and Indonesia's Riau province that seeks to exploit the competitive strengths of the three areas, and make the sub-region attractive to regional and international investors.

The growth triangle links the logistics, transport and financial facilities of Singapore with the natural and labour resources of Johor and Riau.

The development of the growth triangle is being led largely by the private sector, with the governments facilitating the flow of goods, services, investments and people.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK