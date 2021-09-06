Johor to receive over 400,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by Singapore, UAE

ISKANDAR PUTERI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) Johor will soon receive more than 400,000 vaccine doses donated by Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), says Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

He added that as a sign of the close relationship between Johor and Singapore, the island republic had already donated some 20,000 Sinovac doses to the state on July 29.

"Singapore will also give 100,640 Pfizer doses to the state government soon. In addition, the state government will also receive 300,000 SinoPharm vaccine doses contributed by the UAE government," he said during the state assembly meeting held at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar on Monday (Sept 6).

Mr Hasni thanked former foreign minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein for his effort in obtaining and facilitating the process of receiving the vaccines for Johor.

He added that for the record, the number of vaccines received by the state under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) between March 1 until Sept 5 was at 4.7 million doses.

Hasni said the vaccines that were received involved 2.4 million doses of Pfizer, Sinovac (1.8 million doses), and AstraZeneca (410,750 doses).

"Vaccination is a key component to our exit strategy in recovering from this pandemic. With that, the state government has set a target of 100 per cent of the adult population aged 18 years and above to get at least one dose by Sept 16 and complete a second dose by the third week of October," he said.

"Until Saturday, some 83.08 per cent of the adult population or 2.2 million individuals aged 18 years and above have received their first doses while 52.61 per cent or 1.4 million individuals have completed their second dose," he added.