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Four buses are proposed to support this operation, which will connect the Kota Jail area to the Bukit Chagar RTS Station (above).

ISKANDAR PUTERI – The state government, through the Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ), will provide an RTS shuttle service to ensure commuters have more comprehensive travel options, reducing heavy reliance on private vehicles.

State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said four buses are proposed to support this operation, which will connect the Kota Jail area to the Bukit Chagar RTS Station.

He added that the service is planned to run at 15-minute intervals and will also cover other key locations.

“This includes SKS Mall, R&F Mall, and the ‘park-and-ride’ facility at Kota Jail,” he said during the winding-up session at the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting at Sultan Ismail Building on Nov 26 .

Mohamad Fazli noted that the state government is also providing a feeder bus service connecting JB Sentral to the Bukit Chagar RTS Station, supported by an allocation of RM1.5 million (S$470,500) in the Johor Budget 2027.

He explained that this measure is intended to ensure seamless travel for passengers and to help disperse traffic within the Johor Bahru city centre.

Meanwhile, he addressed the issue of burst pipes causing water supply disruptions across various areas in Johor, noting that most incidents stem from the failure of ageing asbestos cement pipes still in use within the distribution and supply network.

Mohamad Fazli stated that since 2020, 801km of old pipes have been replaced throughout Johor at a cost of RM535 million.

“As for the latest plans, 422km of pipelines with an estimated cost of RM361 million are currently in the planning and tender process stages,” he said. BERNAMA