Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Johor to get RTS Link ready for Feb 2027 opening despite Malaysian minister Loke’s exit: Official

The official added that the Johor state government is planning to conduct a dry run in December to assess passenger movements and public transport arrangements ahead of the RTS Link’s opening.

JOHOR BAHRU – Johor will press on with getting the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link ready for its expected February 2027 opening, regardless of changes at Malaysia’s Transport Ministry.

State works, transportation, infrastructure and communications committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the state government was planning to conduct a dry run in December to assess passenger movements and public transport arrangements ahead of the RTS Link’s opening.

He added the state is also awaiting additional buses under the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) programme.

“Based on the statement issued by the minister, we are maintaining February 2027 as the expected commencement date,” he said.

“At the state level, regardless of when operations begin, we will continue taking the necessary steps to prepare as scheduled.”

Mohamad Fazli was speaking to reporters after the launch of the Green and Smart Terminal Blueprint and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Larkin Sentral Property Berhad and the Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ) in Johor Bahru on Nov 11.

He also expressed hope that the resignation of Transport Minister Anthony Loke would not disrupt major public transport projects being implemented in Johor.

He said several initiatives planned and carried out with the ministry were important to improving public transport in the state.

“We hope that despite his resignation and the possibility of changes in the ministry’s leadership, the initiatives that we have planned and implemented together with him can continue,” he said.

“These projects are very important to Johor, especially those involving the RTS Link, the SBST programme and others. We hope that his resignation will not affect the good relationship between the state government and the Transport Ministry.”

Mohamad Fazli was responding to a question on whether Loke’s resignation as Transport Minister could affect projects in Johor under the ministry.

On Nov 10 , Loke announced his resignation as Transport Minister following the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision allowing former prime minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

Loke said his resignation, which would take effect immediately, was consistent with the position he had announced on Nov 6 . THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK