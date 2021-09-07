Johor to get 400,000 vaccine doses donated by S'pore, UAE

ISKANDAR PUTERI • Johor will soon receive more than 400,000 vaccine doses donated by Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad said yesterday.

He added that as a sign of the close relationship between Singapore and its immediate neighbouring Malaysian state, the Republic had already donated some 20,000 Sinovac doses to Johor on July 29.

"Singapore will also give 100,640 Pfizer doses to the state government soon. In addition, the state government will also receive 300,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses contributed by the UAE government," he said during the state assembly meeting held at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar.

Datuk Hasni thanked former Malaysian foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein for his effort in obtaining and facilitating the process of receiving the vaccines for Johor.

He added that for the record, the number of vaccines received by the state under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme between March 1 and Sunday was 4.7 million doses.

Mr Hasni said the vaccines received involved 2.4 million Pfizer doses, 1.8 million Sinovac shots and 410,750 AstraZeneca doses.

"Vaccination is a key component to our exit strategy in recovering from this pandemic. With that, the state government has set a target of 100 per cent of the adult population aged 18 years and above to get at least one dose by Sept 16, and complete a second dose by the third week of October," he said.

"Until Saturday, some 83.08 per cent of the adult population (in Johor), or 2.2 million individuals aged 18 years and above, have received their first doses, while 52.61 per cent, or 1.4 million individuals, have completed their second dose," he added.

Malaysia yesterday reported 17,352 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country's cumulative total to 1,862,187.

Sarawak state recorded the highest number of cases at 3,714, followed by Selangor (2,126) and Johor (2,101).

