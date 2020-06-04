Johor Sultan warns he will dissolve state assembly if power grabbing carries on

JOHOR BARU • Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has issued a stern warning that he will dissolve the Johor state assembly if power grabbing among elected representatives continues.

The Sultan said he was disappointed that political turmoil was still occurring in the state, where there are power-crazed leaders who continue to grab at positions for their own self-interest.

"With the rakyat (Malay for "people") still facing difficulties, they (politicians) seem to not care and are willing to add more to the rakyat's suffering. I could not see my rakyat suffer and will not allow my state to be chaotic," Sultan Ibrahim said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page yesterday.

The Sultan pointed out that he had taken an oath to protect and defend the rakyat and the state at all times.

"If there is power grabbing happening among the elected representatives, then I will immediately dissolve the Johor state assembly," he added.

"I will give an opportunity to the rakyat in Johor to choose their new representatives, and I hope this time around, to pick leaders who are sincere in serving the rakyat and state, instead of their respective parties or self-interest."

Sultan Ibrahim's warning comes amid rumours that several assemblyman intend to become independent, which would see a change of government.

The current Perikatan Nasional state government holds a simple majority with 29 seats: Umno (14), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (11), Malaysian Indian Congress (two), Parti Islam SeMalaysia (one), and one independent.

This compares with Pakatan Harapan's 27 seats held by the Democratic Action Party (14), Parti Amanah Negara (nine) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (four).

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK