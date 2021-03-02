Johor seeks nod for those inoculated to travel to S'pore

JOHOR BARU • The Johor state government will ask the federal government to allow those who have received the full dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine to travel to Singapore.

Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad said yesterday that individuals who have received the vaccine would be given a certificate indicating that they have been vaccinated.

"Johor will do its level best to ensure that the benefit of giving the vaccine would be reflected in the 'new normal'.

"With the availability of certification for individuals who have been vaccinated, they should be given some kind of benefits in the 'new normal' where borders are concerned.

"The state government will give its suggestions and recommendations to the federal government on certain standard operating procedures on the reopening of the border with Singapore," he said, before receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

More than 300,000 Malaysians in the past crossed into Singapore to work daily, while thousands of Singaporeans regularly travelled to Johor to shop and eat, and many have second homes in the southern Malaysian state.

The Malaysian workers in Singapore are either from Johor, or rent homes in and around state capital Johor Baru.

The two land crossings into Singapore in Woodlands and Tuas were closed in mid-March last year when Malaysia imposed the movement control order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, deeply affecting Johor's economy.

While goods carried by lorries are allowed to cross the Johor-Singapore border, special permission and health tests are needed for others to cross.

Datuk Hasni had earlier been asked if the state government would propose the use of a "vaccine passport" for individuals to travel between Johor and Singapore.

He added that the reopening of the border and a green travel bubble initiative with Singapore should be considered upon the completion of the immunisation programme.

Malaysia began its national inoculation drive last week.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK