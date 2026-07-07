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Johor polls: No plans to contact S’pore PM over Malaysian voters working across Causeway, says Anwar

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he does not intend to contact Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong regarding voting arrangements or elections in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has no intention of contacting his Singaporean counterpart regarding election arrangements for Malaysian voters based in the republic who will return home to vote in the upcoming Johor state elections.

“Generally, we do not request other countries to interfere in our domestic affairs, including matters relating to elections in our country,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat on July 7.

“We can, however, inform companies in Singapore to facilitate arrangements for those returning to vote.

“But I do not intend to contact the Prime Minister of Singapore regarding voting arrangements or elections in Malaysia,” he added.

He was responding to a question by Mohd Sany Hamzan who asked Anwar to discuss the matter with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Anwar also shared his personal view that Sunday would be a better option for polling day.

“Many people work in Singapore and on Saturdays, many work half-days, so perhaps Sunday would be more suitable. However, the Election Commission is an independent body, and the decision whether voting should take place on Sunday or Saturday is its decision,” he said.

“My personal view is that I do not fully agree because I believe we should encourage more people to come out and vote,” he said while adding that the remarks should be viewed as criticism instead of an inteference. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK