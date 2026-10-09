Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Johor police say jealousy and revenge behind murder of 16-year-old girl in Yong Peng

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Irene Sofiya Mohd Khairool Faisal, was found dead in a school hall on Oct 3.

JOHOR BAHRU – Jealousy and revenge have been identified as the motive behind the murder of 16-year-old Irene Sofiya Mohd Khairool Faisal, said Johor police chief AB Rahaman Arsad.

He said that the victim was also allegedly repeatedly hit with a pipe on the head during the Oct 3 incident.

“So far our investigations showed that jealousy and revenge as the motive as the girl had rejected the suspect’s love and instead was in a relationship with the suspects’ best friend,” he said during a press conference in Johor Bahru on Oct 9.

He added that besides injuries to her head, the victim also had other defensive wounds on her.

AB Rahaman said that police have since seized at least 12 items in connection with the case including a mobile phone, jersey, a 96cm iron rod which was covered with a neck tie and other items.

Asked if the victim was sexually assaulted, AB Rahaman denied it and said that police would be referring the case to the Johor prosecution director on Oct 10.

He also said that the suspect did not have any disciplinary problems in school.

Irene Sofiya was found unconscious and covered in blood in a school hall in Yong Peng at about 5.50pm on Oct 3.

She was later pronounced dead. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK