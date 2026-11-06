Johor police deploy thousands to 337 flood hotspots during north-east monsoon

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The Johor Welfare Department has also identified 1,072 temporary evacuation centres capable of accommodating up to 265,599 evacuees.

JOHOR BAHRU – Johor police have identified 337 flood hotspots across the state and are preparing to deploy thousands of personnel as the north-east monsoon brings an increased risk of flooding.

State police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said Johor police would deploy 2,867 personnel for flood operations, comprising 495 officers and 2,462 rank-and-file personnel, with additional manpower support from the Internal Security and Public Order Department.

He said the Johor State Secretariat had also identified assets that could be mobilised statewide, including 827 land assets, 2,477 water assets, 119 generators and 7,207 C-Tents to support disaster response operations.

The Johor Welfare Department has also identified 1,072 temporary evacuation centres capable of accommodating up to 265,599 evacuees.

Ab Rahaman said the preparations were being made for the 2026/2027 north-east monsoon , which the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said began on Oct 27 and is expected to last until March 2027.

The monsoon brings the risk of prolonged heavy rain, particularly in low-lying and riverine areas, he added.

The Malaysian police and other agencies involved in flood operations will focus on intelligence-led preparedness, operational readiness, public safety and security, inter-agency coordination and rapid response.

An inter-agency coordination meeting was held on Nov 6 involving the police, Johor Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Johor Health Department and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“The meeting focuses on planning, readiness and logistics to ensure an effective emergency response,” Ab Rahaman said in a statement. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK