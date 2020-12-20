Johor police investigating after death threats made against state police chief

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor police will be working closely with its Selangor counterpart after death threats were made against state police chief Commissioner Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Datuk Ayob, who was previously head of the Special Branch's Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) at police headquarters before being promoted to Johor police chief in February this year, said investigations were ongoing to identify the suspect, believed to have links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

"I received the threats two weeks ago from a man who contacted my personal assistant claiming that three LTTE members from Selangor were coming down here to kill me.

"The person gave detailed information about me and even knew my home address," he said when met after attending an event on Sunday (Dec 20).

Commissioner Ayob added that he was puzzled why the threats were made against him, as he was no longer the E8 head.

"I am unsure why the threats have been made, as it's been more than a year since I left Bukit Aman and I do not know why this issue resurfaced again," he added.

Bernama news agency reported the senior policeman as saying: "We believe these people (suspects) are locals, because the call was made to a personal assistant in my office using Bahasa Malaysia, and we are investigating the case now.

He added: "There are rumours that the LTTE want to be removed from the list of terrorist groups... or maybe there are certain parties that want to take the opportunity to play up the LTTE issue again."

The LTTE is a defunct terrorist group that was based in Sri Lanka, with symphathisers in Malaysia and other countries.