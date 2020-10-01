Johor police bust drug smuggling ring, seize 100kg of ganja

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor police have crippled a drug syndicate run by a family of seven and seized more than 100kg of ganja.

State police chief Commissioner Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 64-year-old patriarch and the leader of the syndicate, his wife, children and in-laws were arrested in a series of raids which ended at around 7am on Thursday (Oct 1).

He said four men and three women were arrested in four raids conducted in the Johor Baru north and Iskandar Puteri (Nusajaya) areas, he said, adding that police also seized 109kg of ganja worth about RM272,500 (S$89,500).

"We believe the syndicate has been active since last year where they brought the drugs from Thailand to Johor for the local market," Datuk Ayob said.

"The suspects are aged 35 to 64 and include a Thai woman who is the main suspect's daughter-in-law," he told a press conference on Thursday.

Police also seized eight vehicles, RM23,190 in cash and jewellery worth about RM178,640.