Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The proposed airport in Mersing was previously included in the Johor Structure Plan 2030 as a strategic move to improve connectivity.

ISKANDAR PUTERI – Johor is open to building an airport in Mersing to boost tourism in the Malaysian town , provided thorough studies confirm it will not become a white elephant project, sa id Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Onn Haifz told the state assembly on Nov 25 that while an airport could significantly improve access to the district’s 47 islands and rocky outcrops, its financial and operational feasibility must be carefully vetted.

“At present, visitors depend on boats and ferries to access the islands, with travel affected by weather, tides and currents.

“The state government does not dismiss the importance of having a Mersing airport, but more in-depth studies are needed on projected passenger demand, commercial viability, aircraft types, development costs, environmental impact and connectivity with Senai International Airport.

“We must ensure every investment generates economic returns and does not end up as a white elephant,” he said in reply to Barisan Nasional assemblyman Mohd Youzaimi Yusof, who asked about the state’s plans to grow Mersing’s tourism sector.

Onn Hafiz noted that the proposed airport was previously included in the Johor Structure Plan 2030 as a strategic move to improve connectivity.

He added that the facility is among several key infrastructure projects needed to unlock Mersing’s potential as a new economic growth hub, in line with the state’s ambition to transform the district into the “Maldives of Johor”. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK