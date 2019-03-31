Johor MP: S'pore ban on cars with fines a sign of poor bilateral ties

JOHOR BARU • Singapore's move to deny entry to Malaysian vehicles with outstanding fines for auto-related offences from tomorrow reflects poor bilateral relations, a Johor lawmaker said yesterday.

"The people in both countries have no problem. It looks like both governments seem to have a problem," Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim Hassan was quoted by The Star as telling reporters at an environmental event in Johor Baru. He is a federal lawmaker from Parti Keadilan Rakyat, a member of the ruling Pakatan Harapan alliance.

He urged Singapore to first discuss with Malaysia before imposing the move "unilaterally", as it would cause "a lot of inconvenience" to the thousands of Malaysians travelling daily to Singapore for work.

His comments came a day after the Singapore authorities reminded foreign motorists that those with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions could be denied entry to the Republic from tomorrow, as part of efforts to strengthen enforcement against these offences.

As of last month, drivers of foreign vehicles had accumulated about 400,000 outstanding fines in Singapore amounting to $32 million. Foreign motorists should pay any outstanding fines before tomorrow, or risk being denied entry into Singapore.

The move to deny foreign vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions entry into Singapore was announced last month.

The motorists can pay their fines through the following channels:

• AXS kiosks, AXS website and AXS mobile app;

• Respective agencies' websites (HDB, Land Transport Authority, National Environment Agency, police and Urban Redevelopment Authority);

• Respective agencies' customer service counters;

• SingPost post offices.