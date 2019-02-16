Johor MB's academic info removed from govt portal

JOHOR BARU • The Johor government portal has changed Menteri Besar Osman Sapian's biodata, removing his academic credentials.

This comes after a report by Malay daily Sinar Harian in which Datuk Osman said he did the responsible thing by directing all information relating to his diploma and degree from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) to be taken down from any official website.

"I once studied at Kolej Pertanian Malaya (Malaya Agricultural College) before it was upgraded into UPM but I never completed my studies," he said.

"Without my knowledge, several websites claimed I graduated with a diploma and a degree in accountancy from UPM," he told the news portal on Thursday.

Checks by The Star on the Johor government portal found that amendments had been made to Mr Osman's biodata.

His education background has been completely removed and replaced by his career achievements.

Mr Osman is among several leaders of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition whose education credentials are being questioned.

The others are Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya and Perak executive councillor Paul Yong Choo Kiong.

The scandal is embarrassing for PH, which has always claimed to be a government of high integrity.

Facebook page Ops Johor had earlier questioned Mr Osman's educational background and alleged that the leader did not obtain a university degree. It also tried to search for Mr Osman's name on the UPM portal but could not find anything.

The Johor government portal previously stated that Mr Osman obtained a certificate in accountancy from Metro Manila College in the Philippines in 1985, as well as a diploma and a degree in accountancy from UPM. It did not mention the year the diploma and degree from UPM were awarded.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK