Johor MB: Singapore-Johor Baru RTS project urgently needed to ease severe Causeway congestion

ISKANDAR PUTERI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor wants the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) project to start as soon as possible to ease congestion at the Causeway.

Mentri Besar Osman Sapian said congestion at the Causeway had already reached a point where something must be done to address the matter.

"We hope to see the project take place by the middle of 2019," he told reporters after attending the Corruption-Free Pledge with the state executive councillors here on Wednesday (Aug 8).

Datuk Osman said the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister's Department is finalising details on the RTS project, adding a company has been identified to undertake it.

"Improvement in connectivity and accessibility between Johor Baru and Singapore will boost economic activities on both sides of the Straits of Johor," said Mr Osman.

The railway link, set to open by end-2024, is a 4km line that will connect Bukit Chagar station in Johor Baru to Woodlands North.

The rail agreement was inked in January between Singapore and Malaysia with the aim of boosting the cross-border economy and easing commutes across the Causeway.

Construction of the link was expected to begin next year.