Johor man held over viral 'Superman' stunt video

JOHOR BARU • Johor police have detained a 49-year-old man after a video clip was shared on social media showing two boys doing a "Superman" stunt on the back of a fast-moving car in Pasir Gudang.

Superintendent Ismail Dollah from Seri Alam police district said the suspect was arrested on Sunday at 7.45pm at a house in Taman Nusa Damai in Pasir Gudang following tip-offs from the public.

Supt Ismail said in a statement yesterday: "We believe the suspect was the vehicle's driver when the two boys were on the car's trunk.

"We also seized the Toyota Vios used in their stunt."

He added that three boys, aged between 10 and 12, were involved in the stunt.

"One of the children is the suspect's son," he said, adding that the police would request that the suspect be remanded.

The suspect will be investigated under Section 366 of the Penal Code for endangering the lives of others.

The video went viral recently, with those who had viewed it expressing concern over the safety of the boys in the video.

In the clip, the two boys are on the car boot, clinging on to the fast-moving vehicle as it speeds down a busy intersection, believed to be in Taman Scientex in Pasir Gudang.

